Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.85. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,864,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 19.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 114.3% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.