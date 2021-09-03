Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

