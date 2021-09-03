Ellipsis Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $289.93 million and $93.33 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00125903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00786292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00047265 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 441,440,851 coins and its circulating supply is 327,046,772 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

