Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Shares of LLY opened at $259.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

