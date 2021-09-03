Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Elementis stock remained flat at $$2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893. Elementis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

