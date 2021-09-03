Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,631. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

