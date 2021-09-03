Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.61). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,938,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

ELDN stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,631. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $111.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

