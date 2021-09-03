Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo Sells 2,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $355,825.00.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

