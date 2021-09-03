Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $88,286.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $948,502.30 and $88,286.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00123046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.73 or 0.00788730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00046842 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.