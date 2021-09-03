Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.76. 15,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,341. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86. Elastic has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

