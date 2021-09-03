EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $27.07

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $27.88. EHang shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 8,543 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Growth Interface Management LLC raised its stake in EHang by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,900,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in EHang by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,924,000 after buying an additional 810,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $18,239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,782,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,112,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

