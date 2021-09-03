Egretia Market Capitalization Hits $13.11 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Egretia has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Egretia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00062848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00128959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00803182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046923 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

