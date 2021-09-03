eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

EGAN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 5,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.