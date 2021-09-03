Efinity (EFI) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00064935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.05 or 0.07736249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,499.86 or 0.99560228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.50 or 0.00819147 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

