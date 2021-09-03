Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $120.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.