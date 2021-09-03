Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 77.41 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.64. The company has a market cap of £163.59 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider William Hill bought 13,672 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.56 ($13,039.67). Also, insider Robin Archibald bought 2,672 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £1,977.28 ($2,583.33). Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,549 shares of company stock worth $1,889,724.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

