Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,949,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,143,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 472,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

