Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.
LON ECO opened at GBX 25.72 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eco has a 12-month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The firm has a market cap of £51.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.