Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

LON ECO opened at GBX 25.72 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eco has a 12-month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The firm has a market cap of £51.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

