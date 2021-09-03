Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ETB opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

