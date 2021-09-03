Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

ETX stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

