Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.07. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 972 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.95.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $94,652,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 182.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

