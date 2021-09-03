Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.68

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 950656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Eargo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $779.28 million and a P/E ratio of -15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after acquiring an additional 784,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 937,788 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.