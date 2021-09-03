Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) PT Raised to $51.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $689.95 million, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 227,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4,652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 142,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 120,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

