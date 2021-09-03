e-Money Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $246,665.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00155168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.11 or 0.07801665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,358.70 or 0.99865541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.04 or 0.00817116 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

