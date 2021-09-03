Dynamic (DYN) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $71.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,314.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.87 or 0.07691139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.15 or 0.01352850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.99 or 0.00371060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00137330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.00613254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.97 or 0.00488631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00346898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.