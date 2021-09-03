Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 476.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of DYNDF opened at $38.00 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.