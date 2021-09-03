Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

