Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

DLTH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 344,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,647. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $457.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Duluth worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

