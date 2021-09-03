Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $15.43 on Friday. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $457.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duluth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Duluth worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

