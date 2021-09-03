Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Makes New Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

