Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.36.

DRETF opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7799 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.51%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

