Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Dragon Victory International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,111. Dragon Victory International has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dragon Victory International by 28.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dragon Victory International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dragon Victory International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dragon Victory International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hangzhou Long Yun Network Technology Co, Ltd. is a focus on the Internet to attract high-quality products and investment in light-asset-based enterprises. The company has a wealth of investment experience, the operation of the capital market skilled, systematic and efficient management team, by a number of senior management consulting experts, investment financial professionals, lawyers and other elite accountants, investment judgment accurate, strategic vision unique in the industry Has a strong influence and high credibility.

