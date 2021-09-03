Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:DEI remained flat at $$33.46 during trading on Thursday. 719,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,766. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 122.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
