Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEI remained flat at $$33.46 during trading on Thursday. 719,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,766. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 122.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.