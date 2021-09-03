DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

NYSE:DV opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $54,766,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.