Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of DORM opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

