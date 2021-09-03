Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of DORM opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.01. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $113.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

