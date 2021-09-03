Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

