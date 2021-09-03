Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $84.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. Domo has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

