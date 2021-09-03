Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,206. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

