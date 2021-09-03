Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 305,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

D stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

