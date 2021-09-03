Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.42.

Dollarama stock opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$45.42 and a 1 year high of C$60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5542403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

