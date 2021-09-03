DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.82.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $16.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.34. 213,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.28, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

