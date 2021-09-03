DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU stock traded up $15.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.39. The stock had a trading volume of 426,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.28, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.82.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

