DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $298.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

