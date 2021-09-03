DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

