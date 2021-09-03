Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.