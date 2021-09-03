Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,072. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

