Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Holdings Lifted by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

SPDN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.94. 6,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,505. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

