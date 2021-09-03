Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC cut its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,315 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.56% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 583.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of TMF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. 22,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

