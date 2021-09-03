Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $20.17

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $21.15. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

DDL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $84,870,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $7,469,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $5,734,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.